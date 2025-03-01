Cody Rhodes sold his soul to The Rock a long time ago! Drew McIntyre reveals how

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is set to officially provide The Rock with an answer to the latter's life-altering offer tonight at the Elimination Chamber PLE. However, on this week's SmackDown in a backstage segment, Drew McIntyre revealed how The American Nightmare has already sold his soul to The Final Boss even before formally accepting the offer.

Ad

On the February 21 edition of the blue brand's show, Dwayne Johnson asked Rhodes for his soul and to become "his champion." Seven days have passed, and the 39-year-old has yet to respond to The Great One.

The Scottish Warrior met the Undisputed WWE Champion backstage in the latest episode of the Friday night show. The former world champion accused The American Nightmare of already agreeing to The Rock's offer due to his delayed response. Drew McIntyre asserted that Rhodes had "sold his soul" long ago by not immediately rejecting the offer.

Ad

Trending

"[If] I was in your position, I [would] have no idea what to do. I remember a decade ago, you [Cody Rhodes] and I were so low in the card, we would have done anything in the world to get to the top and look at us both now. It was really telling to me, when The Rock made the offer, you didn't reply right away. It said a lot, and I don't know what he's going to do. When you finally say yes and he finds out, you sold your soul a long time ago," Drew said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will be present at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The February 28 installment of the blue brand's show saw The Rock attempt to bribe The American Nightmare into potentially becoming a corporate champion.

The Most Electrifying Man in all of Sports Entertainment gifted Cody Rhodes not only a custom-made raptor truck but also provided him with a personal dressing room, featuring luxury amenities. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion will be present at the Elimination Chamber to give his answer to The Final Boss.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match against Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, CM Punk, Damian Priest, and John Cena. All six superstars will wrestle inside the unforgiving steel structure to punch their ticket to WrestleMania 41 and challenge The American Nightmare.

It will be interesting to see how tonight's PLE in Toronto, Canada, pans out for Cody and Drew.

Please credit WWE SmackDown and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback