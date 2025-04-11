CM Punk says "I hate you" to AEW star in hilarious Instagram story

CM Punk had an amusing message for an AEW star after they worked out together. Punk did a leg workout session with Buddy Matthews as per his new Instagram story.

Punk has been with WWE since late 2023 and has made some good friends during his time there. Rhea Ripley is one such star who has grown close to Punk over the past two years. Punk is also good friends with Ripley's real-life husband, Buddy Matthews, who currently works for Tony Khan.

CM Punk recently did a leg workout session with Matthews. The two stars then rode bikes, and Punk was seemingly exhausted judging by his story:

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins talks about feud with CM Punk

The Second City Saint will be taking on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. Earlier this year, Rollins appeared on Maggie & Perloff and talked about feuding with Punk on WWE TV:

“That’s the beauty of what we do. We don’t have to pull punches. We can get it all out there. It’s almost like a therapy session on live TV. There is a lot of personal history there between me and CM Punk, and different perspectives. He’s on a different side of and is ten years older than I am. He sees our relationship a lot different than I did. It’s been very interesting to kind of lay all of this out to the world because I think people see it from both sides, especially someone who might be a fan of CM Punk, they root for him and want him to come back and long for him to come back to WWE." [H/T Fightful]

Punk defeated Rollins during the RAW Netflix premiere in January. Weeks later, Rollins evened the score by picking up a win over Punk inside a steel cage on RAW.

Fans can't wait to see the duo lock horns once again at 'Mania. With Reigns thrown into the mix, it's bound to be a must-watch bout.

