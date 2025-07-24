  • home icon
  • WWE
  CM Punk says he will never wrestle 3-time World Heavyweight Champion again

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 24, 2025 03:38 GMT
The star will never wrestle him again (Credit: WWE.com)
CM Punk has promised that he will never wrestle a three-time World Heavyweight Champion again.

Punk has spoken about how he talked to John Cena and told him that he was willing to do whatever it took, but he wanted to be a part of the star's retirement tour before he ended his career and retired from WWE and wrestling once and for all. The star was given the chance after that, and the two ended up facing each other at Night of Champions in a match that has now brought an end to one of the biggest rivalries in WWE history.

Speaking to India Today, CM Punk talked about his match against John Cena. He said that his match against the star at Night of Champions was indeed the last time that he would ever face John Cena in a ring. He said that they had wrestled for the last time and that he would never wrestle him again. He said that the best part of their rivalry was that it was poetic, and that there was now a beginning, a middle, and even an end to it.

"Like, there’s something romantic and poetic about it, the John Cena and CM Punk rivalry. There’s a beginning, there’s a middle, and now there’s an end, and that’s life."
CM Punk has helped bring closure to John Cena's career in WWE

If Punk even wanted to wrestle him again, he would have a very small window to do it. Cena is retiring at the end of the year, bringing a close to a decades-long iconic wrestling career where he has helped take wrestling to the next level.

Punk's part in Cena's career may be over now, but the star still has several challenges in front of him. Cena will face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, after his refusal to face him was simply denied, and he was forced to sign the contract for the event.

Should Cena be unable to avoid it, he may lose his Undisputed WWE Championship at the event.

