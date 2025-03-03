CM Punk seemingly removed from upcoming WWE shows 

CM Punk has seemingly been pulled from a couple of upcoming episodes of RAW, going by WWE's recent social activity. The Second City Saint is no longer being advertised for episodes of RAW on March 24 and March 31.

WWE is heading to Europe as part of the Road to WrestleMania 41 in a few weeks. As part of the tour, Punk was announced for a bunch of shows all across the continent, including in London, Glasgow, Brussels, Bologna, and more.

The promotion's recent social activity suggests he might have been removed from a couple of shows, something that's bound to disappoint his fans. By the looks of it, CM Punk has quietly been pulled from the March 24 and March 31 episodes of RAW that are scheduled to emanate from Glasgow and London, respectively.

That said, The Second City Saint is still slated to appear on SmackDown's taping on March 28, which also goes down in London.

CM Punk on his potential WWE retirement

In an interview ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025, CM Punk opened up about Jeff Hardy wanting to retire the former after returning to WWE.

The RAW Superstar made it clear that he didn't intend to retire anytime soon from the wrestling business. He also hinted at differences with The Charismatic Enigma during their days as on-screen rivals in the Stamford-based promotion.

"He says he wants to retire me? I'd like to be able to fly, but I don't think that's going to happen anytime soon. I think there’s got to be a lot of bridges to be crossed. I don’t know how many years I have left. I’m all for giving people second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth chances. There’s a lot of experiences I didn’t enjoy so much. We don’t gotta get into it. I root for people to be free of whatever demons possess them, so if he’s coming back here, great, we’ll see what happens," said Punk.

Going by the events of Elimination Chamber 2025, it looks like Punk could be heading to WrestleMania for a match against his archnemesis, Seth Rollins.

