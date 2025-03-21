CM Punk seen hanging out with Tiffany Stratton and former Judgment Day member

CM Punk was seen hanging out with Tiffany Stratton and former Judgment Day member Damian Priest. All three superstars are in Italy for this week's WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Punk is set for a face-to-face segment with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins after The Tribal Chief took out both men a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Priest has been feuding with Drew McIntyre, a man Punk is quite familiar with.

On Instagram, Priest shared a selfie with Punk and Stratton ahead of tomorrow's SmackDown.

Check out a screengrab of Priest's Instagram story:

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Stratton is feuding with Charlotte Flair on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The two are set to cross paths at The Grandest Stage of Them All with Stratton defending the WWE Women's Championship against The Queen.

Flair became the number one contender for the WWE Women's Championship after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match and choosing Stratton as her opponent.

Matt Camp claimed that Roman Reigns' feud with CM Punk and Seth Rollins is a "little beneath" him

Matt Camp believes Roman Reigns' feud with CM Punk and Seth Rollins is a "little beneath" him, as The Tribal Chief has been the top guy in the company for four years.

Ad

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Camp stated the following:

"This is looking like a three-way match. I'm not like super-enthused about a three-way match. I think the build would be solid and has been already. I'm trying to get a feel for what this Roman Reigns is. Because it almost feels like this is a little beneath him because he's just been THE guy for four years. And I get there's vengeance for Seth and he doesn't like Punk or Punk doesn't like him."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Upon Reigns' return to WWE television, he attacked Rollins and cost CM Punk his Steel Cage Match against The Visionary. The show concluded with The OTC standing tall over The Second City Saint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback