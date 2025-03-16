"This is a little beneath him" - Ex-WWE analyst makes surprising claim about Roman Reigns' path to WrestleMania 

Roman Reigns is seemingly heading towards competing in a Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Former wrestling analyst for the Stamford-based promotion Matt Camp recently addressed the OTC's path to The Show of Shows.

At Royal Rumble, Reigns and Rollins were eliminated together by CM Punk, soon after Roman got into a verbal altercation with Punk, before Seth Rollins took him out with two deadly Curb Stomps. The Visionary also brawled with The Second City Saint at ringside. After a few weeks of absence, the OTC surprisingly returned last Monday to attack Seth during the latter's Steel Cage Match against Punk. After destroying the former World Heavyweight Champion outside the cage, Reigns shifted his attention to The Best In The World and brutalized him upon seeing him being consoled by his Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Camp acknowledged that the storyline seems to be building to a Triple Threat Match between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins at WrestleMania 41. However, he disclosed that he believes the angle is a little bit beneath The Tribal Chief,

"This is looking like a three-way match. I'm not like super-enthused about a three-way match. I think the build would be solid and has been already. I'm trying to get a feel for what this Roman Reigns is. Because it almost feels like this is a little beneath him because he's just been THE guy for four years. And I get there's vengeance for Seth and he doesn't like Punk or Punk doesn't like him," he said. [14:37- 15:10]

Check out Camp's comments in the podcast below:

WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks the potential Triple Threat match could witness a massive betrayal

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts also predicted a Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. He claimed The Second City Saint could cash in the favor The Wiseman owes him for tagging with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series by asking him to be in his corner during the square-off.

The 41-year-old claimed the WWE Hall of Famer could betray Punk at the Show of Shows as he fights for survival:

"If CM Punk calls in that favor and if Paul Heyman has to be a man of his word and be in CM Punk's corner, maybe Paul Heyman turns on CM Punk because ultimately he's gonna be fighting for survival," he said.

As Heyman announced on last week's episode, Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE SmackDown this Friday. It will be interesting to see what the OTC has to say following his recent attack on Punk and Rollins.

