Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's relationship may witness huge change at WrestleMania, says WWE analyst

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been Roman Reigns' Wiseman for nearly five years. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks their relationship could end at WrestleMania.

Heyman has been Reigns' most loyal associate since the formation of The Bloodline in 2020. However, the Hall of Famer also has a long history with his former client, CM Punk. Last year, The Wiseman recruited The Second City Saint to help the OG Bloodline beat the new Bloodline and Bronson Reed at Survivor Series: WarGames. In return, he now owes Punk a favor. This week on RAW, Heyman's Tribal Chief returned to take out Seth Rollins. He also destroyed Punk after seeing his Wiseman checking on him in the ring.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that Punk, Rollins, and Reigns would clash in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. He suggested that The Second City Saint could cash in his favor and ask The Wiseman to be in his corner instead of Reigns'. The 41-year-old analyst proposed a scenario where the OTC would win the match and then cut his ties with The Wiseman:

"Maybe Roman Reigns wins that Triple Threat match. Maybe Roman Reigns pins CM Punk and then Roman Reigns looks at Paul Heyman and for the first time in over four years, Roman Reigns celebrates a victory and Paul Heyman is not invited to celebrate alongside him. It could get very very complicated. It could get very very messy," he said. [From 17:01 to 17:30]

The WWE analyst suggested another scenario where Paul Heyman betrays CM Punk

On the same episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts suggested another scenario for the potential Triple Threat match. He claimed The Wiseman could agree to be in CM Punk's corner before turning on The Second City Saint.

The WWE analyst pointed out that Heyman could betray Punk as he fights for survival:

"If CM Punk calls in that favor and if Paul Heyman has to be a man of his word and be in CM Punk's corner, maybe Paul Heyman turns on CM Punk because ultimately he's gonna be fighting for survival," he said.

It would be interesting to see where Heyman's loyalty truly lies in the ongoing storyline.

