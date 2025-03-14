Paul Heyman makes major Roman Reigns announcement on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman showed up on Friday Night SmackDown to make a major announcement about Roman Reigns. The show emanated from the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain.

Ad

The Wiseman entered the squared circle to address The OTC's return last week on Monday Night RAW. However, the veteran started by speaking about WWE 2K25's release and stated that it was "Roman Reigns Day," as The OTC was on the cover of the much-awaited video game. Heyman then fired shots at Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Paul Heyman further shed light on The Head of the Table's next SmackDown appearance. He announced that Reigns would be on the blue brand's show next week at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns made his return to programming on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW during the Steel Cage Match featuring Seth Rollins and CM Punk. He pulled The Visionary out of the steel structure, inadvertently helping him win the contest. Further, he viciously attacked Rollins, even attempting a stomp on the steel steps, only to be stopped by officials.

The former Universal Champion then turned his attention to CM Punk, who was being attended to by Paul Heyman inside the steel cage. Reigns went on to brutalize Punk and lay him out on the mat.

It will be intriguing to see if either Seth Rollins or CM Punk shows up next week on SmackDown to confront The OTC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback