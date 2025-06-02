CM Punk sends 1-word message before posting a picture

CM Punk shared a one-word message on his Instagram story. He then posted a picture.
The star is married to AJ Lee. After leaving WWE a decade ago, AJ Lee focused elsewhere in her career and became a published author. She also decided to focus on other things in the wrestling world, including working in WOW from 2021 to 2023. There have been rumors that she might return to WWE, but this has not been confirmed.
CM Punk posted a message on his Instagram, where at first he only put one word - "Guys." The message caught the attention of fans, with them wondering if he was going to talk about any of the news circulating in the WWE world at this time, including the releases. However, they did not have to wait long. The Second City Saint then posted a picture of his wife, AJ Lee, with a sticker below showing himself fanboying over her. The picture was taken at some sort of media event, where Lee was present.
Fans will have to wait and see what's next for AJ Lee and if she will join Punk in the company in the future.