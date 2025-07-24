  • home icon
  CM Punk sends a 3-word message after his confrontation with Gunther on WWE RAW

CM Punk sends a 3-word message after his confrontation with Gunther on WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Published Jul 24, 2025 03:02 GMT
CM Punk will wrestle Gunther (Image via WWE.com)
CM Punk will wrestle Gunther (Image via WWE.com)

CM Punk was involved in a confrontation with Gunther on WWE RAW this past Monday night. He recently took to social media to issue a statement ahead of their match.

The two stars will collide for the coveted World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. It's been over a decade since The Second City Saint last held a major title in WWE. He failed to beat John Cena at Night of Champions, and he has the opportunity to walk out of The Biggest Party of The Summer with a new shiny belt.

CM Punk posted a photo of himself and Gunther in the ring on his Instagram story and wrote that he needs the match.

“I need this," he wrote.

You can check out the screenshot below:

CM Punk is excited to share the ring with Gunther

The Voice of the Voiceless has never wrestled The Ring General before, especially not in a big stage like SummerSlam. Gunther is a well-established heel while CM Punk is a major babyface. The fans know exactly who to root for.

During a recent interview with TVInsider, Punk commented on how he honestly feels about the match:

"It’s exciting. A tremendous opportunity for me to get to work against arguably the best guy in the business right now. Wrestling is very subjective. It’s easy to say, 'This is my favorite.' Other people may like something else or a different style. I think Gunther can do it all... There is a wealth of talent there. I’m looking forward to putting on a show with the guy. I really don’t know what else to say. I don’t have anything bad to say about him. I think he is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and I know I am. So, it’s going to be fun at SummerSlam," said Punk.

Only time will tell whether CM Punk will end Gunther's reign at WWE SummerSlam and become world champion for the first time in over a decade.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
