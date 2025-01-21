CM Punk sends a 7-word message after former Royal Rumble winner's huge arrival on WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Kaushik Das
Modified Jan 21, 2025 03:04 GMT
CM Punk is happy with this signing [Image credits: WWE.com]
CM Punk recently reacted to a major star making the blockbuster move to WWE RAW. The Second City Saint is certainly excited.

It was announced by Adam Pearce before this week's RAW that Bayley was officially a part of the red brand going forward. The Role Model first appeared in a backstage segment and revealed that she will compete in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, among other things. Bayley was the winner of the multi-woman extravaganza in 2024 and will likely be one of the favorites this year as well.

However, things didn't go according to plan for her tonight as she was defeated by Nia Jax in a singles match. Moments before her bout against Jax, CM Punk shared a post on social media to welcome Bayley back to Monday nights and claimed that WWE RAW "got cooler."

"RAW just got cooler! Welcome to Monday, @itsmebayley," wrote CM Punk.

You can check out a screengrab of his post on Instagram below:

It will be interesting to see how Triple H books Bayley on WWE RAW. Could she win the Women's Royal Rumble and challenge Rhea Ripley for her title at WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

Edited by Debottam Saha
