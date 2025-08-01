CM Punk sends emotional message; heartbreaking tribute to be paid at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took to social media to send an emotional message ahead of the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The Second City Saint will be in action at the upcoming event.On the July 14, 2025 edition of RAW, CM Punk won the Gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship. The Best in the World is now all set to lock horns with The Ring General at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Their bout will likely be in the main event of Night One of SummerSlam.Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, CM Punk took to Instagram to upload a photo of the late great Roddy Piper. The Second City Saint wrote that the pro wrestling world lost Piper ten years ago today, and he will be dedicating the SummerSlam weekend to the legend.&quot;Ten years ago, we lost a giant. This weekend is for him. 🤟,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer WWE star believes CM Punk could dethrone Gunther at SummerSlam 2025During a recent edition of the REEBOOKED Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt said that he believed CM Punk could dethrone Gunther as the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam and continue his feud with Seth Rollins once the latter returns from injury.Rehwoldt also mentioned that The Ring General could start a feud with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship if Cena wins against Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer.&quot;I think you're right. They've also been putting a lot of stock in Gunther, and they have. I think this is the moment for that, and you could build Gunther maybe towards something bigger with John Cena. I think it's Punk, and this might be the night,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen who will come out on top between Gunther and CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for August 2 and 3.