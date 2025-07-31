  • home icon
CM Punk to make history against Gunther at SummerSlam 2025, ex-WWE star predicts

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 31, 2025 14:36 GMT
CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]
CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]

CM Punk is set to enter WWE SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks The Second City Saint can make history at the first-ever two-night event.

In 2009, CM Punk outsmarted Jeff Hardy in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam. After over a decade, The Straight Edge Superstar is set to enter the same event with a similar goal against Gunther and the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship from 2023.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling Podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, predicted that CM Punk could defeat Gunther at SummerSlam in New Jersey and become the only person in history to hold two different versions of the World Heavyweight Championship. He also said this would allow Punk to restart his feud with Seth Rollins once The Visionary returns.

"Yeah, that's a good point. A couple of months now, whenever Seth [Rollins] is back. Yeah, that's good," English said. (From 1:06:58 to 1:07:02)

Apart from Punk continuing his feud with Seth Rollins on the red brand, English thinks this also allows Gunther to move on to a bigger feud and match with John Cena.

"I think you're right. They've also been putting a lot of stock in Gunther, and they have. I think this is the moment for that, and you could build Gunther maybe towards something bigger with John Cena. I think it's Punk, and this might be the night," English said. (From 1:08:05 to 1:08:20)
CM Punk was originally supposed to win at WWE WrestleMania 41

CM Punk vowed to main event WrestleMania and got to fulfill his dream when he entered The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas alongside Paul Heyman for his Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. While he lost the match, the original plan was for Punk to walk out with a win.

On WWE: Unreal, Triple H and several other names vouched for The Straight Edge Superstar and wanted him to win his first-ever WrestleMania main event. Unfortunately, plans changed as Ed Koskey wanted Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to break up at the event and Seth Rollins to be the mastermind behind everything.

"I'm of the opinion that [CM] Punk should go over at WrestleMania [41]... Punk should go over, and not only should Punk go over, but [Paul] Heyman turns on him, but it doesn't work. Punk overcomes Paul, beats either Roman [Reigns] or Seth [Rollins], whatever he's got to do, right? Punk survives and not only survives but thrives," Triple H said.
It'll be interesting to see if CM Punk can walk out of WWE SummerSlam 2025 with the World Heavyweight Championship.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Rebooked Wrestling Podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

