Several WWE names wanted CM Punk to win at WrestleMania 41; real reason behind the shocking change

CM Punk's return to WWE shocked everyone, as no one expected The Second City Saint to ever return to the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, the 46-year-old star was set to win at WrestleMania 41, but something changed before the event.CM Punk entered a feud with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 41. The Straight Edge Star was set to headline his first WrestleMania main event, and many backstage expected him to win in Las Vegas, but that got changed.On WWE: Unreal, Triple H, Bruce Prichard, and several WWE writers wanted CM Punk to walk out of his first WrestleMania main event with a win over Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The Game also pitched how Punk would've won the match and future storylines as well.&quot;I'm of the opinion that [CM] Punk should go over at WrestleMania [41]... Punk should go over, and not only should Punk go over, but [Paul] Heyman turns on him, but it doesn't work. Punk overcomes Paul, beats either Roman [Reigns] or Seth [Rollins], whatever he's got to do, right? Punk survives and not only survives but thrives,&quot; Triple H said.Sadly, WWE SVP Creative Writing Ed Koskey was against the idea and pitched a scenario where Seth Rollins walks out of the event with the win and Paul Heyman by his side.&quot;Punk going over is great, but Heyman decides to go with Seth. That way it feels much more shocking of this whole time Seth manipulated this whole deal. Seth going over just feels like a better story to me. Roman and Heyman have had such a run where they've become so synonymous that breaking them apart in the main event of WrestleMania is like something that's worthy of that,&quot; Koskey said.Triple H had a heartfelt moment with CM Punk before WWE WrestleMania 41Triple H and CM Punk had issues back in the day under the old creative regime. However, both stars resolved it before The Second City Saint returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a second run in 2023.On WWE: Unreal, The Game and The Straight Edge Star had a heartfelt moment before CM Punk made his entrance for the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.&quot;I know what this means to you. Hey, look at me? You're f***ing CM Punk. You've always been a main event guy. Always. Know that here. You f***ing go out there and do it. I appreciate you, man. Go crush it,&quot; Triple H said.While Punk didn't win at WrestleMania, he has a chance of walking out with the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther in New Jersey.If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.