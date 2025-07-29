Triple H breaks character to console CM Punk backstage at major WWE event

Triple H's creative leadership played a huge part in CM Punk's return to WWE in 2023. Recently, a clip went viral where The Game consoled The Straight Edge Star moments before his match at WrestleMania 41.CM Punk's lifelong dream as a performer was to headline WrestleMania in the Stamford-based promotion. While he didn't get to do it in his first run, The Straight Edge Star got the opportunity to go head-to-head against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in Saturday's main event under the Triple H-led creative regime.Today, WWE: Unreal made its debut on the global platform, and a clip in particular involving Triple H and CM Punk from Episode 5 went viral. The Game seemingly broke character backstage and consoled The Second City Saint when he got emotional ahead of his match at WrestleMania 41.&quot;I know what this means to you. Hey, look at me? You're f***ing CM Punk. You've always been a main event guy. Always. Know that here. You f***ing go out there and do it. I appreciate you, man. Go crush it,&quot; Triple H said.Punk also replied to The Game's heartfelt attempt to cheer him up.&quot;I know it's just moving to me that you know too. I don't get here without you. Thank you,&quot; Punk said. CM Punk gets honest about his working relationship with Triple H in WWECM Punk and Triple H had a rocky relationship as colleagues over a decade ago when both were active competitors in the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's regime. After Punk walked out of the promotion, it took years for both sides to resolve their differences and work on the same page.In an interview on TV Insider, the multiple-time World Champion gave his honest opinion of working with The Game in the Stamford-based promotion. The 46-year-old star spoke highly of his relationship with the 14-time World Champion following his return to the company.&quot;Look, I love working with the guy. It’s amazing. It’s really a treat. I think we’ve only scratched the tip of the iceberg. I’m still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don’t want to be office Punk while I’m an active main roster wrestler Punk. Those things do not mix,&quot; Punk said. [H/T - TV Insider]It'll be interesting to see the new role Punk could potentially adopt in the future.If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.