  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H breaks character to console CM Punk backstage at major WWE event

Triple H breaks character to console CM Punk backstage at major WWE event

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 29, 2025 14:47 GMT
Triple H and CM Punk! [Images from WWE.com]
Triple H and CM Punk! [Images from WWE.com]

Triple H's creative leadership played a huge part in CM Punk's return to WWE in 2023. Recently, a clip went viral where The Game consoled The Straight Edge Star moments before his match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

CM Punk's lifelong dream as a performer was to headline WrestleMania in the Stamford-based promotion. While he didn't get to do it in his first run, The Straight Edge Star got the opportunity to go head-to-head against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in Saturday's main event under the Triple H-led creative regime.

Today, WWE: Unreal made its debut on the global platform, and a clip in particular involving Triple H and CM Punk from Episode 5 went viral. The Game seemingly broke character backstage and consoled The Second City Saint when he got emotional ahead of his match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I know what this means to you. Hey, look at me? You're f***ing CM Punk. You've always been a main event guy. Always. Know that here. You f***ing go out there and do it. I appreciate you, man. Go crush it," Triple H said.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Punk also replied to The Game's heartfelt attempt to cheer him up.

Ad
"I know it's just moving to me that you know too. I don't get here without you. Thank you," Punk said.
Ad

CM Punk gets honest about his working relationship with Triple H in WWE

CM Punk and Triple H had a rocky relationship as colleagues over a decade ago when both were active competitors in the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's regime. After Punk walked out of the promotion, it took years for both sides to resolve their differences and work on the same page.

Ad

In an interview on TV Insider, the multiple-time World Champion gave his honest opinion of working with The Game in the Stamford-based promotion. The 46-year-old star spoke highly of his relationship with the 14-time World Champion following his return to the company.

"Look, I love working with the guy. It’s amazing. It’s really a treat. I think we’ve only scratched the tip of the iceberg. I’m still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don’t want to be office Punk while I’m an active main roster wrestler Punk. Those things do not mix," Punk said. [H/T - TV Insider]
Ad
Ad

It'll be interesting to see the new role Punk could potentially adopt in the future.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications