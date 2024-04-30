CM Punk sends an epic six-word message to an angry Drew McIntyre on RAW

CM Punk appeared on Monday Night RAW in a surprise appearance (although he was technically advertised, he wasn't promoted). He then trolled Drew McIntyre in the best way possible.

The CM Punk-Drew McIntyre feud looks like it will be the rivalry of the year. McIntyre was furious that Punk was drafted before him despite only having one match and being injured. McIntyre was finally drafted in Round Three - a huge slap in the face for a star of his caliber.

When McIntyre let his frustrations be known, CM Punk's music hit. Assuming he was getting fooled, McIntyre wasn't having it - only to see Punk sitting in the sky box. Punk sent a six-word message, "I'm right here, you little b**ch."

Following this, Drew McIntyre took a considerably long time to find Punk. When he eventually got to the sky box, he didn't see his bitter rival—he just saw a photo of him with his autograph. As he stood there, Punk trolled him in a huge way and entered from the main stage.

Punk would continue to decimate McIntyre on the mic as he stood there infuriated, watching from the sky box.

It has become a Tom and Jerry-like chase, and Punk is constantly getting the better of McIntyre.