CM Punk sends a heartfelt message to AJ Lee

Former WWE Superstars CM Punk and AJ Lee remain one of the most beloved wrestling couples for fans. The two got married in June 2014 after dating each other for a while. On the occasion of Lee's 34th birthday today, Punk sent a heartfelt message to his wife via Twitter.

Happy birthday to the Sloane to my Ferris. I love this lady so much. GWOAT. ⁦@TheAJMendez

CM Punk and AJ Lee in WWE

Both CM Punk and AJ Lee have had highly successful careers in WWE. Lee signed with WWE in 2009 and went on to play multiple roles on WWE TV throughout her career, even becoming the RAW General Manager. After being involved in love angles with multiple WWE Superstars on-screen, including Punk, Lee then became a massive star in the Divas division.

AJ Lee won the WWE Divas Championship three times. She had her final match on the RAW after WrestleMania 31 after which WWE announced her retirement. It's been nearly six years since her retirement but the WWE Universe still loves her and wants to see her back for one more match.

AJ Lee appreciation post 🥺 one of the best to step into that ring I miss her pic.twitter.com/taNp9CrFXv — Tina Bobina Ho. (@Queenofallerass) April 16, 2020

As for CM Punk, he has had a career full of moments, accomplishments, and controversies. After working in ROH for a few years, Punk joined WWE in 2005. He won several titles during his time in the company including the WWE Championship (twice) and the World Heavyweight Championship (thrice). His WWE title reign of 434 days remains one of the best title reigns in the company's history.

CM Punk's departure from the company in 2014 was full of controversy. It's been over seven years, but fans still expect him to one day return to the ring - be it in WWE or AEW. Only time will tell if that happens.

