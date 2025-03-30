CM Punk sends a message after failing to win major WWE title at The Road to WrestleMania live event

CM Punk once again came up short in his quest to win a title in WWE since his return. The Best in the World challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at a recent live event.

Punk is currently embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. All three superstars will lock horns in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41. They were present on WWE SmackDown in London this past Friday, where they signed the contract for the match. Paul Heyman also revealed that the match will headline one of the nights of The Showcase of Immortals.

While CM Punk had an eventful night in London, he took a flight to Vienna, Austria, for a match at a house show on Saturday. The Best in the World faced hometown hero Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Steel Cage match, where he suffered a loss. Punk showed off his battle scars after the match, where there was dried blood on his nose. He also thanked the Vienna crowd for an amazing show.

Check out The Second City Saint's post by clicking clicking here.

CM Punk and Gunther shared a heartfelt moment after their match on WWE Road to WrestleMania European Tour

While CM Punk came up short against Gunther at the WWE live event in Vienna, the loss did not dampen his spirits. He was seen singing along with The Ring General after the match. The duo shook hands after Punk had a few words of praise for the World Heavyweight Champion.

The Best in the World will finally achieve his lifelong dream of main-eventing WrestleMania this year as he will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match at The Showcase of Immortals.

Gunther, meanwhile, will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. The Austrian star will also face Jimmy Uso on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

