CM Punk sends message to major WWE stars ahead of Evolution

CM Punk sent messages to two major WWE stars ahead of a title match tonight at Evolution 2025. The PLE will feature several title matches tonight and will air live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract earlier this year on Nia Jax to become WWE Women's Champion. She teamed up with Trish Stratus to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2025 earlier this year.

The Buff Barbie will be defending the title against Stratus later tonight at Evolution. Ahead of the match, Punk took to his Instagram story to suggest that it might be Tiffy Time tonight. However, The Second City Saint also noted that Trish Stratus could walk out of the PLE as the new champion as well. You can check out his messages in the image below.

"It's clobber..... It's Tiffy Time! Or is it Trishy Time?" wrote Punk.

Punk sent a couple of messages ahead of a title match tonight. [Image credits: CM Punk on Instagram]

Punk has not been in action since failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia.

Bill Apter reacts to former WWE star's comments about CM Punk

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently commented on former WWE star Matt Riddle's claim that CM Punk was still difficult to work with.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter responded to The Original Bro's claim. The legend noted that Punk had changed, and there were no backstage issues with him in the company at the moment.

"Matt what are you smoking? [...] My feeling is I have been backstage where CM Punk is, everybody is hugging him and high-fiving him. It's not the same Punk that was so pissed off and angry such a long time ago. It's a different guy. Matt and he probably had a lot of problems with each other, and if Matt wants to say that, that's his opinion but I don't share it." [0:53 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if Tiffany Stratton can successfully defend her title against Trish Stratus later tonight at Evolution 2025.

