CM Punk sends a message to a newly formed WWE tag team; suggests a strange team name

CM Punk recently suggested a name for the newly formed tag team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The duo will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.
Last Friday on SmackDown, Bayley and Valkyria won a gauntlet match involving five other tag teams. They outlasted all five tandems before becoming the number one contenders for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's gold.
This week on WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Morgan in a singles match. After the victory, she took to social media to ask for suggestions for her and Valkyria's tag team. Punk suggested a strange team moniker for the duo.
"B.O.N.E.R.S" wrote Punk
Check out a screengrab of Punk's Instagram comment below.
Vince Russo wasn't pleased with the CM Punk-Roman Reigns angle from WWE RAW
CM Punk and Roman Reigns have been fighting over Paul Heyman ahead of their Triple Threat match, involving Seth Rollins, at WrestleMania 41. On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo compared Punk and Reigns to teenage boys fighting over a girl. He said:
"Bro, this is coming across like they're fighting over a girl. That's how it's coming across. You've got two guys in high school and they're fighting over a girl. I'm just sitting here thinking to myself, do any of these people involved in this angle realize that's how it's coming across?" Russo continued, "I don't know if they're just so close to it that they don't see how it's coming across or they believe this angle just is so great and so strong that they really don't understand that it's not. And it's very lame, and it's coming across as two teenage boys fighting for a girl."
Punk will headline his first WrestleMania in a few days. He will cross paths with Reigns and Rollins, two superstars with whom he has a lot of history.