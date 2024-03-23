CM Punk sends a message to Randy Orton ahead of WrestleMania 40

CM Punk recently took to social media to send a message to Randy Orton. Punk will return to WWE television on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

After returning to WWE in 2023, Punk confirmed his entry into the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. This was his first televised WWE match since returning to the company. Unfortunately, the former WWE Champion suffered a tricep injury during the 30-man contest and is currently sidelined due to the same.

Taking to his Instagram story, Punk revealed that he recently filmed something with Orton and ensured that the WWE Universe would love it.

"Also filmed something really fun with @randyorton last night that fans will love," wrote Punk.

Roman Reigns took a shot at CM Punk

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns took a dig at CM Punk.

Punk and Reigns have crossed paths during the latter's days in The Shield. Punk had initially hired The Shield as mercenaries before eventually feuding with the trio of Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley).

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns stated the following:

"So I'm not one of them people, once I got there, it wasn't what I... I'm not like CM Punk where I got to the top of the mountain and it's like, 'It's not what I expect, so, I'ma bi*ch' about it, no."

Reigns recently surpassed 1300 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He will defend the title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, Punk also once held the WWE Championship for 434 days in one of the most iconic title reigns in the company's history.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Punk upon his return to Monday Night RAW in Chicago and on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

