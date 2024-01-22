CM Punk sends a nine-word message ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk took to Instagram to send a nine-word message ahead of this week's WWE Monday Night RAW.

On this week's episode of RAW, Punk will be involved in a face-to-face segment with Cody Rhodes. The two men have also confirmed their entry into this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Taking to his Instagram story, Punk sent a nine-word message, as he replied to WWE's official Instagram handle.

"I know I'm only on here because of Larry," wrote Punk.

Check out a screengrab of Punk's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Ernest Miller recently took shots at WWE star CM Punk

Ernest Miller recently took a major shot at CM Punk, claiming that 12-year-old kids could knock out the former WWE Champion.

Speaking on The Spotlight with Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen, Miller claimed that Punk could be the "worst fighter". He said:

"I can look at someone and tell whether or not they can fight. When I looked at CM Punk fight, his real fight... I got 12-year-old kids who would knock Punk out. Make sure you write that. I think he’s probably the worst fighter. He might be good for wrestling. I don’t understand this business anymore. I don’t understand how a guy can expose himself to be such a sorry fighter, and then the company brings him back to talk badly, like he could beat everybody.”

Expand Tweet

Punk made his WWE return at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. This was his return to the company after having walked out back in 2014.

The former WWE Champion is yet to compete in a televised match since returning to the company. However, he did defeat Dominik Mysterio in a singles match at a WWE event at the Madison Square Garden this past December.

Have you enjoyed Punk's return to WWE so far? Sound off in the comment section.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.