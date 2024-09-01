CM Punk sends a three-word message after his win over Drew McIntyre at WWE Bash In Berlin

CM Punk has sent a three-word message after his blockbuster win over Drew McIntyre at Bash In Berlin on August 31. The former WWE Champion was victorious in a Strap Match over his arch-rival.

The feud between Punk and McIntyre began during the Men's Royal Rumble Match, earlier this year when the Scotsman injured the former. At WrestleMania XL, The Best in the World assaulted and cost the Scottish Warrior his World Heavyweight Championship to Damian Priest, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Following McIntyre's win in their first match at SummerSlam, Punk won the rematch at Bash In Berlin and expressed his love for the WWE Universe in three words.

"Berlin, I love you." wrote Punk.

Check out Punk's Instagram post:

Bash In Berlin marked CM Punk's first victory since returning to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. This was also his second televised singles match since returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Kevin Owens gave his honest thoughts on CM Punk

Kevin Owens has admitted that he and CM Punk were not friends. He said that the and that the two of them had no reason to talk.

Owens shared his honest opinion on The Second City Saint, while speaking to Daily Mail. He said that they weren't exactly friends and thus had no reason to converse. However, The Prizefighter noted that if he ever had to work with the 45-year-old, they would probably talk.

"We [CM Punk & I] never talk. We have no reason to talk. We’re not friends. We’re not; we don’t; we’re just not [… ] I don’t know. We have no reason to talk. If we work together, we will talk, but just not a thing we do," said Owens.

Following Drew McIntyre's loss to Damian Priest at WrestleMania XL, Punk cost the Scotsman his World Heavyweight Championship Match against Priest at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

The former WWE Champion got the better of McIntyre yet again when he interrupted the Scottish Warrior cashing in his newly won MITB contract, during Priest's title defence against Seth Rollins.

It remains to be seen if WWE books a trilogy bout between McIntyre and Punk at Bad Blood.

