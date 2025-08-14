CM Punk set for major appearance outside of WWE this weekend (Exclusive)

CM Punk has reportedly been invited for a major appearance outside of WWE this weekend. It's set to take place in his hometown of Chicago, a place that The Best in the World is all too familiar with.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC revealed that The Second City Saint has been invited to the August 16 UFC 319 event at the United Center in Chicago. The card will be headlined by UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. As you might know, Punk was once a UFC fighter, although his time there is not fondly remembered by many.JoeyVotes and TC also noted that it isn't confirmed if CM Punk will appear on the broadcast. They noted that he could simply be backstage and a spectator at the show, and that there is no guarantee that he will be shown on camera. However, don't be surprised if he is. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEx-WWE writer is critical of CM Punk's character for one major reasonAccording to former WWE writer Vince Russo, there is an issue with The Best in the World's current on-screen character. He admitted to not seeing Punk's first WWE run from the mid-2000s to 2014 and based his opinion and criticism on the 46-year-old's ongoing stint.On the most recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said that a rebel doesn't pander to the crowd and stated that it's ok for CM Punk to be focused on making money.&quot;There's a lot of pandering to the crowd, and I'm sorry, a rebel doesn't pander to the crowd. Bro, when you get older, let's face it, it's about money. You're not an idiot; you only got [sic] a couple of years left, so it's the smart thing to keep your mouth shut and collect that money as long as you can. But you can't expect me to buy into this character you're portraying,&quot; he said.One of Vince Russo's major criticisms of CM Punk's character is the fact that he is a rebel who always loses major matches. He compared Punk to Stone Cold Steve Austin, who, according to the veteran writer, won a lot more.Russo admitted that it is more of WWE's fault than Punk's, but he maintained that The Second City Saint isn't being fully authentic in his current persona.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.