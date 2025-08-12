CM Punk isn't being honest about one thing in WWE because of money, says ex-writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

CM Punk isn't being honest about one major thing in WWE because of money, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo claimed, as he tore into The Second City Saint with some scathing words.

Ad

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo took shots at CM Punk, calling him the most overrated wrestler he had ever seen. This is, of course, as Russo has only seen the last two years of Punk's career and not the previous run he had in WWE.

Either way, Vince Russo felt CM Punk's pandering to the crowd was a major flaw as he was a rebel character, and stated that his objective now was making money, which he wasn't being honest about:

Ad

Trending

"There's a lot of pandering to the crowd, and I'm sorry, a rebel doesn't pander to the crowd. Bro, when you get older, let's face it, it's about money. You're not an idiot; you only got a couple of years left, so it's the smart thing to keep your mouth shut and collect that money as long as you can. But you can't expect me to buy into this character you're portraying." (6:18-7:04)

Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

Former World Champion EC3 couldn't make sense of Vince McMahon's "power play" on CM Punk in 2018/19

Not too long ago, CM Punk revealed that in 2018 or 2019, he was contacted directly by Vince McMahon about a WWE return. After meeting with him and Triple H in Atlantic City, his former boss ghosted him, and it took another few years for the conversation to finally come to fruition.

Ad

On the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that he, nor anybody else, can comprehend the way Vince McMahon thought or continues to think. He speculated that ghosting Punk was a "power play" in the eyes of McMahon.

"We cannot comprehend the thoughts that this man [Vince McMahon] has had. That's why he was so successful, and that's [also] why the downfall was so chaotic. No idea, no idea, don't understand the dynamics one bit, I don't think I ever would [understand]. Unless, of course, it's that wild power play, like, 'Haha! He thought we had a deal!' Vince Russo will tell you, he's the kind of guy, though, when you shake hands, like to him, that's a very big thing." (4:45 - 5:17)

Ad

Vince Russo went on to state that a few years ago, he had his last-ever interaction with Vince McMahon. The ex-WWE boss contacted him and wanted him to critique the latest episodes of Monday Night RAW. Believing that McMahon would use this as an excuse to "rip" Russo apart for his WWE departure decades ago, the former creative head seemingly declined his offer.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of The Wrestling Outlaws.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!