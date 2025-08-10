  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 64-year-old wrestling veteran says Vince McMahon wanted to rip him apart to feel better about his WWE departure (Exclusive)

64-year-old wrestling veteran says Vince McMahon wanted to rip him apart to feel better about his WWE departure (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 10, 2025 15:24 GMT
A still from WrestleMania 37 (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
A still from WrestleMania 37 (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

A few years ago, Vince McMahon reached out to a 64-year-old veteran for his opinions, and the ex-WWE figure said that his old boss only wanted to use that as an excuse to rip him apart for his departure decades prior.

Ad

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed the recent story that CM Punk spoke about, where he met with Vince McMahon and Triple H in 2018-19 to discuss a potential return, only to be ghosted.

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo then revealed that a few years ago (around 2021), in his last interaction with Vince McMahon, he was contacted and asked to critique RAW. However, Vince Russo felt that McMahon would use this as an excuse to rip him apart, accusing him of acting in revenge for his departure decades prior:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It reminds me of the last conversations I had with Vince. He wanted me to critique RAW for a couple of weeks. So I'm thinking in my head, 'Ok, bro, you want me to critique RAW for a couple of weeks, so you could rip my critiques apart, and feel good about yourself.' I knew that's exactly what he would've done, so that's why I said to myself, 'Bro, if you're going to do that, that's fine. You can do whatever you want'. But that's when I said, 'I'd be happy to critique as many weeks as you want, but what are you paying me?'. I knew he was going to do. No matter what I would have said about those shows bro, he would have ripped it apart to feel good about himself of me leaving the company. I know how he thinks, man. (2:26-3:33)
Ad

Major signs that Roman is leaving WWE soon - Check out!

You can watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell thinks there's a chance Vince McMahon could return to WWE.

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE despite not being fully cleared in the Janel Grant lawsuit has led many to speculate whether there's a chance that Vince McMahon could also make a return in some capacity.

On a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling legend said that he believes there's a possibility that Vince McMahon could return to WWE, but he gives it a 10-20% chance of happening:

Ad
"There’s a possibility that he comes back, but the possibility of it being a success is down to about 20 percent, 10 percent. And I think Vince (McMahon) is going to take that into account unless it’s a success," he said. [H/T- TJRWrestling]

It should be noted that even in the event of McMahon's return, he won't have anywhere near the power he had even before his resignation. There were multiple instances of Vince McMahon selling hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of his TKO stock. This means that he has significantly less ownership of TKO.

Ad

However, the main aspect that people appear to be subconsciously focusing on is what McMahon's return would symbolically represent. The shocking allegations made by Janel Grant put WWE under serious scrutiny, with demands for major change in the backstage culture.

While it only represents a tiny fraction of vocal fans, the return of Brock Lesnar to many indicated that the backstage culture hasn't changed as much as many had hoped. There's nothing to confirm that this is the case, of course. Regardless, WWE was aware of the possible scrutiny in bringing Lesnar back, which is probably why it took two years for it to happen. The situation with Vince McMahon is a different one altogether because of his status as the most important man in the history of professional wrestling/sports entertainment.

Ad

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of The Wrestling Outlaws.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications