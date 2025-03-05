  • home icon
  CM Punk & Seth Rollins pulled off incredible feat on WWE RAW, says veteran: "Let them fight!" (Exclusive)

CM Punk & Seth Rollins pulled off incredible feat on WWE RAW, says veteran: "Let them fight!" (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Mar 05, 2025 10:14 GMT
What is next for CM Punk? (via WWE.com)
What is next for CM Punk? (Image via wwe.com)

This week's episode of WWE RAW kicked off with an electrifying promo from CM Punk. He addressed the events of Elimination Chamber: Toronto. NWA Hall of Famer and wrestling veteran Bill Apter was impressed by the segment.

Punk arrived with vengeance in mind, calling out John Cena and The Rock for their actions at Elimination Chamber. Amid his promo, Seth Rollins came out, leading to a brawl between the two. The entire segment received widespread praise from fans and veterans.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter spoke highly about the opening segment of RAW. He talked about how hyped he was after Punk's fiery promo.

"You know there's a million run-ins and pull aparts and all that, but that one was a ten out of 1 to 10. That was a ten. I was standing in my living room going, 'Let them fight!'" [19:30 onwards]
You can check out his full comments in the video below.

youtube-cover
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for CM Punk in WWE. Next week, he will battle The Visionary in a steel cage match at Madison Square Garden.

