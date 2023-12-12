CM Punk and Seth Rollins’ RAW promo was great without this one thing according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE aired the latest episode of RAW from Cleveland, Ohio. The episode saw CM Punk and Seth Rollins finally cross paths in the ring. The two cut passionate promos on each other when face to face in the ring. Former RAW head writer Vince Russo was thankful Seth didn’t bring out his signature laugh during the promo.

The segment ended with Punk officially entering himself in the Royal Rumble 2024. It seems even more likely now that the two will face each other at WrestleMania 40. The words exchanged between the two have left fans even more excited about the potential feud.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said he was glad the World Heavyweight Champion was serious throughout and didn’t bring out his signature laugh during the interaction. You can read his comments below.

“Did you notice bro, he did not use that ridiculous laugh one time on this promo and I wonder if that had anything to do with Punk saying you know what bro, really, let’s leave the laugh in the back and let’s have a serious promo.” [17:00 - 17:12]

However, his co-host, Dr. Chris, disagreed with him and called Seth a “pro” who knew when he needed to get serious. Whatever the reason, the segments did its job in getting fans excited for the feud that we’ll definitely see at some point.

