CM Punk shares backstage details about triple threat match against two WWE Hall of Famers

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently shared some backstage details about his triple-threat match with two Hall of Famers. The wrestling legends in question are Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio.

CM Punk made a shocking return to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames. After making his return in front of his hometown crowd, the 45-year-old made appearances on all three WWE brands before settling in on Monday Night RAW. The former World Champion is yet to have his first match following his comeback. However, that didn't stop him from announcing himself for the upcoming Royal Rumble Match.

CM Punk recently made an appearance on Elite Comics11's charity stream. On being asked to talk about one of his earliest matches, the Best in the World recalled his triple-threat match against Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero during his time with IWA Mid-South in 2002.

In this match, CM Punk was defending his IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Championship against the two performers. After a highly entertaining bout, Eddie Guerrero picked up the win to become the new champion.

Speaking about the match, Punk claimed that it put him on the map. The former AEW star also noted that the fight took place in a school gymnasium in either Indianapolis or somewhere else in Indiana:

“Oh God, a match? A match where I kind of figured things out? I really don’t know. I’d really have to think about it and maybe working with Rey Mysterio and Eddie [Guerrero] for the first time. We famously did a three-way in like a — I don’t know. It was like a school gymnasium somewhere in Indianapolis or it was somewhere in Indiana or something like that for IWA [Mid-South]. It was when Eddie was in between jobs," he said.

CM Punk further stated that this match helped him realize that he was not as good as he thought at that moment:

“Rey, WCW had just kind of folded. Rey was one of the guys that was not signing with WWE right away and that one kind of put me on the map, but it also gave a lot of stuff that — I knew I wasn’t as good as I thought I was at that moment, you know? Working with pros like Rey and Eddie and so, it just kind of set me down the path of there’s a whole new bar for me after working with these guys and I have to try to reach to get to it, you know?” [H/T PostWrestling.com]

CM Punk to face Dominik Mysterio in his first match after return

CM Punk will make his in-ring return to WWE after a decade at MSG on December 26 against Dominik Mysterio. The two will lock horns once again on December 30 at the KIA Forum. Both matches will be part of WWE's Holiday Tour Live Events.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Randy Orton, who returned to WWE on the same night as Punk, also faced 'Dirty' Dominik in his first singles match since returning. The Viper defeated the former NXT North American Champion in an entertaining bout. It will be interesting to see whether The Second City Saint does the same.

Will CM Punk win his first match in WWE after a decade? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here