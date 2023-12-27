CM Punk shares backstage photo with 50-year-old WWE Superstar after his in-ring return

CM Punk recently took to Twitter/X to share a photo with WWE veteran and current superstar, MVP.

At the Madison Square Garden house show, CM Punk returned to in-ring action. After making his surprise comeback at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio in his first WWE match in nearly a decade.

MVP accompanied the returning Omos, who defeated R-Truth on the same show. The Nigerian Giant secured his 20th consecutive victory in singles competition on December 26. His last defeat was at the hands of Seth Rollins at Backlash 2023.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Punk shared a photo with MVP after the conclusion of the MSG house show. The Second City Saint also sent a five-word message:

"Long way from crystal river," wrote Punk.

Check out a screengrab of Punk's Instagram Story:

Jim Cornette discussed a possible role for CM Punk once he retires from in-ring competition

Jim Cornette recently claimed that CM Punk wouldn't be the successor of Shawn Michaels and take over the reins of NXT's creative team.

On Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran mentioned that Punk enjoyed not having a "sh*tload of stress".

"He's not gonna run that fu**ing thing because here's another thing that he enjoys: not having a s**tload of stress and people f**king up his a** all the time. So, would he actually take over and run the program? I don't know what Shawn Michaels' schedule or duties are," said Cornette.

Cornette said Punk could instead help talent at the Performance Center after hanging up his wrestling boots:

"Whatever the case, I can believe and know, for a fact, because of what he's done, that Punk likes mentoring or teaching or advising... about philosophy about the wrestling business with younger talent. But I don't think he wants to take a godd**n job where he's in Orlando in the Performance Center five days a week potentially for the length of the contract or the rest of his life."

Punk has confirmed his entry into next year's men's Royal Rumble match. The Best in the World could pursue Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Title after he potentially wins the annual multi-man contest.

