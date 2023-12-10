CM Punk shares backstage photo with his "children" after appearing at NXT Deadline

After appearing on both RAW and SmackDown, it was CM Punk's turn to appear on NXT. Backstage at Deadline 2023, The Best in the World ran into Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.

Jade finally made her return at NXT Deadline after months of absence. Meanwhile, Perez was in action against Kiana James at Deadline, whom she faced in a steel cage match.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Punk shared a backstage photo with Jade and Perez, who are bitter rivals on screen. The up-and-coming stars previously held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship before Jade betrayed her long-time friend.

"Here is a picture of me with all my and @theajmendez children," wrote Punk.

Bill Apter believes AJ Lee could follow in CM Punk's footsteps and return to WWE

Bill Apter has discussed the possibility of AJ Lee returning to WWE following CM Punk's comeback. For those unaware, Lee is married to Punk in real life.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Apter said Lee could undergo the same storyline as Punk. The Best in the World is currently testing free agency and has yet to commit to a brand.

"For the women's division, do you think that AJ Lee, lovely wife, might be romanced to come back, and be given the same situation: RAW, SmackDown, or NXT."

Apter added:

"I think that this would be a great angle to do where AJ Lee goes through the same process that her husband, CM Punk, goes through. It'd be very compelling, with him kind of advising her, and the two of them just trying to decide."

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Punk acknowledged Roman Reigns and ran into Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens backstage.

Are you excited to see which brand Punk will sign with on Monday?