CM Punk shares cryptic photo with Paul Heyman following WWE RAW

CM Punk shared a cryptic photo with Paul Heyman following WWE RAW. The Second City Saint was confronted by Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins during this past Monday's edition of the red brand.

Punk defeated Seth Rollins on the January 6, 2024, episode of RAW and has already announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month. CM Punk joined the OG Bloodline to compete in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024 in exchange for a favor from Paul Heyman.

The 46-year-old took to his Instagram story to share a cryptic photo with Heyman taken ahead of his victory over Seth Rollins on RAW earlier this month. You can check out the image on Instagram by clicking here.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre both also made it known that they would be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match during this past Monday's episode of RAW. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will take place on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ex-WWE employee reacts to CM Punk's match against Seth Rollins

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not a fan of CM Punk's match against Seth Rollins earlier this month on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized the match and claimed that it did not feel like a real fight. The legend added that every match during the Attitude Era felt real, and the main event of the debut episode of RAW did not meet those standards.

"I got to tell you. I swear I don’t want to be a dead horse, but nobody ever talks about that. They always talk about the shock of the Attitude Era and the edginess and the sexuality and this and that. Go watch the Attitude Era. You believed every fight was a real fight. I don’t care who was in that ring. Every fight looked like a real fight. Nobody ever talks about that. These do not look like real fight."

Punk has referenced WWE WrestleMania 41 multiple times in recent weeks and is hoping to challenge for a title at The Show of Shows. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for CM Punk in the months ahead.

