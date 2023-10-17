CM Punk shares cryptic update amid WWE return speculation

CM Punk has shared a cryptic update amid speculation of his return to WWE.

The 44-year-old arrived in All Elite Wrestling on the 2nd edition of Rampage in 2021. AEW sold out the United Center in Chicago on a rumor that Punk would be making his return to the world of professional wrestling, and fans were excited about all the potential matchups they would get to see in the promotion.

Unfortunately, Punk's time in AEW was cut short by injuries and controversies, and fans never got to see many of those dream matches come to fruition. AEW President Tony Khan decided to fire CM Punk following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. Ironically, Tony Khan announced Punk's firing at the same venue he made his AEW debut in, the United Center, ahead of the September 2nd edition of Collision last month.

The controversial star took to his Instagram story today to share a cryptic image during speculation of his return to WWE. Survivor Series will take place next month at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, and many fans are hoping to see Punk return to WWE at the premium live event. CM Punk shared an image of bloody wrist tape today on social media, seemingly signifying that he is gearing up for a return. You can check out Punk's cryptic post on Instagram by clicking here.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar RVD says AEW Collision was created for CM Punk

Many fans believed that AEW Collision was created for CM Punk, and wrestling legend RVD recently claimed that he heard the same thing.

Rob Van Dam has made a couple of appearances in All Elite Wrestling as of late. He lost to Jack Perry on an August edition of Dynamite but teamed up with Hook to defeat Angelo Parker and Matt Menard on the September 23rd edition of Collision.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, RVD shared that he had heard Collision was created for Punk and that people were concerned with the show's future:

“People were like, ‘How’s Collision going to go on without CM Punk?’ At first, I didn’t know what they meant and then I was told that that was kind of, like, his show or it was created for him. I was told by somebody. That’s the way somebody put it. So anyway, it seemed like that was his showcasing show or whatever.” [From 05:02 to 05:23]

You can check out the entire interview below:

CM Punk has now been fired by both WWE and AEW during his career. His time in WWE came to an end in 2014, and it will be interesting to see if enough time has passed for the promotion to give him another chance.

Do you think Punk will return at WWE Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.