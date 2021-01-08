CM Punk shares graphic photo of wounds he suffered inside Elimination Chamber

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently shared a graphic picture of wounds that he had sustained during an Elimination Chamber match in 2011.

FOX Sports Coordinating Producer Brad Weimer recently posted a picture of his old desk from 2012. In the photo, one can notice a ticket stub from Elimination Chamber 2011 on the right side. Behind the ticket is an old picture of CM Punk from his time in WWE. The tweet garnered a response from Mike Mansury, who's an EP on The Pat McAfee Show. He recalled CM Punk suffering some cuts during the Elimination Chamber match.

Punk responded to the tweet with a graphic photo of the cuts that he suffered on that night. Check out the screengrab of Mike Mansury's tweet below, in response to Weimer's original post:

Since I can’t show my current office desk setup where it resides due to work from home. Figured this 2012 look at my old desk with its autographed Pat Morita photo from Karate Kid II would be appropriate. pic.twitter.com/VyyXr6GbCQ — Brad Weimer (@bradweimer) January 5, 2021

Mansury's response

You can check out CM Punk's response HERE. Please be aware that the photo is graphic.

CM Punk had quite a rough night at WWE Elimination Chamber 2011

CM Punk was one of the six participants in the Elimination Chamber match, with the others being John Cena, John Morrison, R-Truth, Sheamus, and Randy Orton. Punk had kicked off a feud with Orton at the time, and The Viper was hell-bent on inflicting some severe punishment on Punk inside the Elimination Chamber.

These pictures turn a decade old this year. @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/RiEe2NMryx — ❄️DJ Frank Chef, PhD❄️ (@SmarkHenry) January 1, 2021

In the end, it was neither Punk nor Orton who came out victorious, as Cena was the one standing tall when all was said and done. With this win, Cena earned the chance to face The Miz for the WWE title at WrestleMania 27, while Orton went on to defeat Punk on the same show.

In a matter of mere months, Punk would go on to become an even bigger Superstar than he ever was. His Pipebomb promo on Cena on an episode of RAW kicked off "The Summer of Punk", as well as what many now dub as "The Reality Era".