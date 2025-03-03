CM Punk shares heartbreaking message after the shocking events of Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Superstar CM Punk has shared an emotional message after the events of Elimination Chamber 2025. At the event, John Cena submitted Punk to win a title shot at WrestleMania 41 and then turned heel just minutes later.

The final moments of the Men's Elimination Chamber match saw John Cena submitting Punk to pick up a big win. Punk lost the match after Seth Rollins attacked him with a Curb Stomp from the ring ropes. Later, The Cenation Leader turned heel and joined forces with The Rock in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history and brutally attacked Cody Rhodes.

CM Punk has now shared a few lines from an Eminem song on his Instagram story. Check it out below:

"What I'll never be is flawless, all I'll ever be is honest."

Headlining 'Mania isn't a priority for CM Punk anymore

Punk is seemingly the biggest star in WWE history to have never headlined WrestleMania. Competing in the main event of The Show of Shows has been his dream for a long time.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Punk said headlining 'Mania is no longer a priority for him.

“It’s really not that big of a deal. Main-eventing WrestleMania has always been a goal of mine," CM Punk said. “But goals change. It doesn’t mean I don’t want to wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania. But you know what, I’m at the stage of my career now where I’m like, okay, so this person’s gonna main event? Alright, well, you’re not gonna be able to follow this, so I don’t know what to tell you." [H/T Mail Sport]

The main event of WrestleMania 41 will be an Undisputed WWE title match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Judging by what has happened over the past few weeks, Punk will be involved in a Triple Threat match with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

