CM Punk shares hilarious reaction to WWE RAW contract signing

CM Punk officially signed with WWE RAW this past Monday before Seth Rollins confronted him. Punk recently shared a hilarious reaction to his contract signing on Instagram.

The Best in the World shocked the wrestling world when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series last month. Punk was a free agent in the company and listened to pitches from RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels of NXT.

On the December 11 edition of RAW, Punk finally chose to sign with the red brand in the same city he walked out of almost a decade ago. It was a fitting decision by the two-time WWE Champion, who was later confronted by Seth Rollins.

Despite the palpable tension between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, the Second City Saint took a lighthearted approach on social media. Punk shared an image of him and Adam Pearce before reminiscing their days together as young wrestlers trying to make it on the independent circuit in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"Me and @scrapdaddyap going over @bwwings (Buffalo Wild Wings) menu in St. Paul, Minnesota circa 1999-2000," Punk wrote.

Check out the screengrab of Punk's Instagram story below:

CM Punk and Adam Pearce are both from Illinois and were trained by Ace Steele. They wrestled together on the independent scene in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Punk went on to become a WWE star, while Pearce made a name for himself with the NWA.

Adam Pearce responds to CM Punk's post

Adam Pearce finally had his first big-name free agent signing after failing to convince Randy Orton to join WWE RAW. Pearce's consolation was CM Punk, who decided to represent the red brand at the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

The RAW general manager also responded to Punk's post on Instagram by acknowledging that they were on the road together in Minnesota and ate at Buffalo Wild Wings.

"No lies detected," Pearce wrote.

Check out the screengrab of Pearce's latest Instagram story below:

Punk is set for his first match since returning to WWE in a live event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on December 30. He'll be facing former NXT North American Champion and Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

