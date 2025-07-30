CM Punk shares honest reaction to fallout with WWE management: "I was heartbroken" 

WWE star CM Punk recently spoke about his mental state after leaving the company. The star walked out of WWE back in 2014. The wrestling world was shocked when the Best in the World abruptly left the WWE in 2014. He was arguably at his prime and a main event talent when he decided to part ways with the company. The two parties had an ugly separation, and many believed that Punk was the star who would never return. In a recent clip released on YouTube from WWE Unreal, Punk detailed the heartbreak when he left WWE in 2014. He felt it took him almost a decade to process the pain and heal from the trauma. The star also mentioned that there were discussions of his return a few times, but nothing materialized. &quot;If I didn't take myself off the hamster wheel, nobody else was gonna, and they were gonna work me till I died. When I left this place in 2014, I was heartbroken. It took maybe ten years for me to heal from a lot of things. We had conversations over the years for me to be able to come back here, and just nothing stuck.&quot; [From 1:50 onwards]CM Punk was hostile towards Triple HIn the clip, CM Punk shed light on his turbulent relationship with Triple H. He felt some of the established talent felt he had come to take their spot during his early years in the company. Things got more complicated when Triple H joined the management under Vince McMahon. Punk saw him as part of the office and refused any advice from the established veteran. The Straightedge Star showed no interest in working with The Game at WrestleMania 30 before walking out. The two men have since settled their differences and are now back to working together. CM Punk is on a stellar run and is preparing for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther this weekend at WrestleMania. While using the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.