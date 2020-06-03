CM Punk shares his thoughts on the Jeff Hardy storyline

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk returned on the show on tonight's edition, and had some comments to share about the controversial drunk driving angle featuring Jeff Hardy.

Punk had previously taken a hilarious dig at the segment, and made it clear tonight that he isn't a fan of what was shown on WWE TV. Punk stated that sobriety is a fragile aspect and should be championed in a different manner. Punk further said that someone should have stepped up and not let the storyline happen, even though Jeff Hardy was okay with it.

WWE legends Christian and Booker T was in agreement with Punk's views

WWE veteran Christian agreed with Punk, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recalled a storyline similar to this one that was done in WCW. Punk further stated that these angles never work, and Booker agreed with his statement.

Fans might be aware that Jeff Hardy has been arrested in the past for drunk driving, and many fans found it in bad taste that WWE would use his real-life issues in a storyline. Social media erupted with fans bashing WWE for the angle, as soon as it was shown on SmackDown.