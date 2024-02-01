CM Punk shares message following heartbreaking backstage video

CM Punk is set to take some time off due to injury. The Best In The World recently shared his reaction to backstage footage featuring him, alongside Cody Rhodes, from the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

On the most recent edition of the red brand, CM Punk addressed the WWE Universe. The 45-year-old opened the show with a heartbreaking announcement that he would miss WrestleMania 40 due to a tricep injury he suffered during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The former AEW star was interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior was upset with Punk eliminating him from the Rumble. McIntyre lost his cool and attacked the latter. He targeted Punk's torn tricep before Sami Zayn came in to make the save.

WWE recently took to Instagram to share a backstage video clip featuring CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. The two superstars hugged each other, and Punk told Rhodes to finish his story. You can watch the video below:

CM Punk recently took to Instagram stories to share his reaction to the clip. The former WWE Champion shared the video and wrote:

"This is the road for a reason."

A screengrab of the Instagram story..

Cody Rhodes addresses the crowd after eliminating CM Punk to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were the final two superstars in the Men's Rumble. The two fought for a while and exchanged finishers before The American Nightmare eliminated the former World Heavyweight Champion to win the Royal Rumble Match for the second time in as many years.

After the match, Rhodes addressed the crowd in attendance and apologized for his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He further thanked the WWE Universe for supporting him:

"Tampa, St. Pete, did you have a good time tonight? Guys, I owe you an apology. I'm sorry about what happened at WrestleMania 39. But we are going to WrestleMania 40! It has been a long night; I won't keep you here; amazing show, you have an amazing crew and amazing production. When I come to Tampa, when I come to St. Pete, sometimes I try and stay and keep to myself, and the reason is this is Dusty territory. So, I thank you very much for making it Cody territory; I love you guys all so much. Have a great night, and I'll see you next time."

It will be interesting to see how things pan out as Rhodes is ready to challenge The Tribal Chief for the title at the Show of Shows one more time.

