[Watch] Cody Rhodes apologized to the fans after Royal Rumble 2024 went off the air

This year's Royal Rumble ended in a similar fashion as last year, with Cody Rhodes standing tall as the final survivor. The American Nightmare stayed back in the ring after another monumental victory and cut a promo in which he apologized to fans for WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes fell short in dethroning Roman Reigns at SoFi Stadium in 2023, but he will get another opportunity to right the wrong when he faces The Tribal Chief again in a few months.

An emotional Cody chose to share his gratitude to the WWE Universe after Royal Rumble went off air as he grabbed the microphone and cut a typically great promo.

Rhodes regretted how the main event of WrestleMania 39 ended but was pumped that he could get his revenge soon. Cody also spoke about the significance of Tampa and thanked everyone who showered him with love.

Here's what happened after Royal Rumble's live broadcast concluded:

"Tampa, St. Pete, did you have a good time tonight? Guys, I owe you an apology. I'm sorry about what happened at WrestleMania 39. But we are going to WrestleMania 40! It has been a long night; I won't keep you here; amazing show, you have an amazing crew and amazing production. When I come to Tampa, when I come to St. Pete, sometimes I try and stay and keep to myself, and the reason is this is Dusty territory. So, I thank you very much for making it Cody territory; I love you guys all so much. Have a great night, and I'll see you next time." [From 00:03 onwards]

Cody Rhodes made a huge statement at the Royal Rumble press conference

Winning the Royal Rumble match guarantees the winner a shot at the world title in WrestleMania's main event.

While WWE currently has two world champions, Cody Rhodes just can't forget his history with Roman Reigns and the crushing loss he suffered at the hands of the Samoan star at WrestleMania 39.

WWE has historically delayed the Royal Rumble winner's official pick, but Rhodes has no time to waste. During the Royal Rumble presser, Cody confirmed that he would challenge Reigns as he had only one goal in mind, as he mentioned below:

"I want to be back in the ring with Roman Reigns and finish the story," Cody Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes eliminated CM Punk to win the Royal Rumble, and barring any unforeseen developments, he should ideally get to headline WrestleMania 40.

