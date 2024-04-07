CM Punk shares one-word prediction for Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL 

WWE Superstar CM Punk had a one-word prediction for the main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Rhodes and Seth Rollins lost the main event of Night One of WrestleMania XL to The Bloodline. This means that the main event of Night Two will now be contested under "Bloodline Rules," making it almost impossible for Cody to finish the story.

In an interview with ESPN, CM Punk was asked to predict what would happen tomorrow when Reigns and Rhodes collide. Punk simply uttered a single word: 'Chaos.'

You can watch Punk's prediction for the match at the 7:16 mark in the video below:

CM Punk went on to explain that The Bloodline was insanely strong, while Rhodes also had a "thick crew." Punk said that the main event could turn into a 'warfare' situation between The Bloodline and Rhodes' crew. He also pointed out that Cody could make some phone calls in an attempt to get help to counter the Samoan faction.

On Night One of The Show of Shows, it took a lot on The Rock and Reigns' part but they finally succeeded in defeating Rhodes and Rollins. The American Nightmare will have a tough time beating The Tribal Chief tomorrow, with The Bloodline most probably surrounding the ring. Many fans are hoping that Rhodes brings out some backup to make sure that The Bloodline does not interfere in the match on Night Two.

