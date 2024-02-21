CM Punk shares positive update amid recovery from injury

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently shared a positive update on social media amid his hiatus from in-ring action due to a tricep injury.

On the January 29 edition of Monday Night RAW, the 45-year-old addressed the devastating injury he picked up during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in an emotional segment. The Best in the World tore his right tricep at the premium live event while receiving a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre.

After the latest episode of the red brand went off the air, Punk made a surprise appearance to join Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso inside the ring. The Straight Edge Superstar delivered a heartfelt promo for the fans in attendance.

CM Punk recently took to Instagram Stories to share a positive update amid his recovery from the devastating injury. The former world champion shared a video while working out his injury-affected limb:

A Screengrab of the Instagram story.

Eric Bischoff shares his opinion on CM Punk's unfortunate injury

CM Punk was reportedly going to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL and finally be a part of the main event at The Show of Shows.

However, the unfortunate injury has resulted in The Second City Saint being forced out of action for several months.

On a recent edition of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff opened up about his take on Punk's unfortunate injury. Bischoff further revealed he felt terrible for the former AEW star:

"He [CM Punk] had a fresh start in WWE. He was coming back, the stories that could have been told, the opportunities that were there for him [...] and going through whatever, you know, again [...] I don't know him. I've never had a syllable of conversation with the man. I don't know what he's made of or what he's like. But to go through this emotional rollercoaster that he's been on for the last however long it's been, eight months, 10 months [...] between the craziness at AEW and coming back to WWE and now? This man [...] I feel bad for him. I really do. I don't know how you couldn't feel bad for him," he said.

Despite his injury, Punk has been making frequent appearances on WWE television. It will be interesting to see when he makes his in-ring return.

