Eric Bischoff reacts to CM Punk's injury that crushed his WrestleMania dreams

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has opened up about the injury CM Punk suffered at Royal Rumble 2024.

Punk tore his tricep during the men's Royal Rumble match last week. On Monday's RAW, the veteran announced that he would be out of action for the foreseeable future and miss WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk's WrestleMania main event dreams are seemingly crushed, and the former world champion has been receiving well-wishes from the pro wrestling world. WWE veteran Eric Bischoff also shared his thoughts on Punk's injury on the latest edition of 83 Weeks. Here's what he said:

"He had a fresh start in WWE. He was coming back, the stories that could have been told, the opportunities that were there for him (...) and going through whatever, you know, again (...) I don't know him. I've never had a syllable of conversation with the man."

Bischoff added that he felt terrible for Punk after what he had gone through over the past 10 months:

"I don't know what he's made of or what he's like. But to go through this emotional roller coaster that he's been on for the last however long it's been, eight months, 10 months (...) between the craziness at AEW and and coming back to WWE and now? This man (...) I feel bad for him. I really do. I don't know how you couldn't feel bad for him." [5:10 - 5:44]

CM Punk came very close to realizing his dream

The Second City Saint has made it clear on multiple occasions in the past that he wants to headline a WrestleMania. At Royal Rumble 2024, he was one of the final remaining participants in the multi-man contest. In the end, Cody Rhodes eliminated Punk to win his second straight Royal Rumble match.

Many fans hoped that Punk would find another way to headline WrestleMania 40. The WWE Universe expected a match pitting Seth Rollins against CM Punk, but the latter's unfortunate injury squashed their hopes.

