CM Punk shares unrecognizable image of Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk shared an interesting update featuring Rhea Ripley ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Ripley captured the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan earlier this month on Netflix.

The Second City Saint took to his Instagram story ahead of tonight's episode of RAW to share a photo of himself and Rhea Ripley. Punk was getting his hair done by Jet Emini in the photo, with Ripley watching on in the background. The Best in the World and the Women's World Champion recreated a popular behind-the-scenes photo from the movie, The Shining.

As seen in the image below, Ripley appears unrecognizable at first glance, as she is wearing glasses. You can check out the 46-year-old's update on Instagram by clicking here.

Punk shared an update with Rhea Ripley on Instagram ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix on January 6, 2025. Rollins will be squaring off against Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania 40 rematch tonight on the red brand.

Vince Russo claims he hates the way WWE books Rhea Ripley

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently took WWE to task for how they utilize Rhea Ripley on television.

Ripley was involved in a personal rivalry with Liv Morgan for several months before finally capturing the Women's World Championship from the 30-year-old. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran disclosed that he hated how the company booked The Eradicator. He stated that the 28-year-old should have dominated Morgan during their match earlier this month.

"Oh my God, bro, I gotta tell you, I hate the way they book her, man," Russo said. "She should not be going 50/50 with Liv Morgan. I'm sorry, man, Liv Morgan did great, great character work. She's done a really, really good job, but when you look at the two of them in the ring, they should not be going 50/50. They just shouldn't be." [From 0:46 – 1:12]

You can check out the video below:

CM Punk has already announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month at the premium live event in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar will be Ripley's first challenger during her second reign as Women's World Champion.

