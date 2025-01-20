  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • CM Punk shares unrecognizable image of Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk shares unrecognizable image of Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jan 20, 2025 23:13 GMT
Tonight
Tonight's episode of RAW will air live from Dallas, Texas. [Image credits: WWE.com]

CM Punk shared an interesting update featuring Rhea Ripley ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Ripley captured the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan earlier this month on Netflix.

The Second City Saint took to his Instagram story ahead of tonight's episode of RAW to share a photo of himself and Rhea Ripley. Punk was getting his hair done by Jet Emini in the photo, with Ripley watching on in the background. The Best in the World and the Women's World Champion recreated a popular behind-the-scenes photo from the movie, The Shining.

As seen in the image below, Ripley appears unrecognizable at first glance, as she is wearing glasses. You can check out the 46-year-old's update on Instagram by clicking here.

also-read-trending Trending
Punk shared an update with Rhea Ripley on Instagram ahead of tonight&#039;s episode of RAW.
Punk shared an update with Rhea Ripley on Instagram ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix on January 6, 2025. Rollins will be squaring off against Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania 40 rematch tonight on the red brand.

Vince Russo claims he hates the way WWE books Rhea Ripley

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently took WWE to task for how they utilize Rhea Ripley on television.

Ripley was involved in a personal rivalry with Liv Morgan for several months before finally capturing the Women's World Championship from the 30-year-old. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran disclosed that he hated how the company booked The Eradicator. He stated that the 28-year-old should have dominated Morgan during their match earlier this month.

"Oh my God, bro, I gotta tell you, I hate the way they book her, man," Russo said. "She should not be going 50/50 with Liv Morgan. I'm sorry, man, Liv Morgan did great, great character work. She's done a really, really good job, but when you look at the two of them in the ring, they should not be going 50/50. They just shouldn't be." [From 0:46 – 1:12]

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

CM Punk has already announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month at the premium live event in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar will be Ripley's first challenger during her second reign as Women's World Champion.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी