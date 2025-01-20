Veteran "hates" WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley has been one of WWE's top storylines over the last few months. Fans have mostly reacted positively to the long-term rivalry, but Vince Russo is not convinced.

On January 6, Ripley defeated Morgan on the first episode of RAW on Netflix to recapture the Women's World Championship. Prior to that, the Aussie unsuccessfully challenged Morgan for the title at SummerSlam and Bad Blood in 2024.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. Discussing Ripley's past matches with Morgan, he questioned why she failed to win the title earlier:

"Oh my God, bro, I gotta tell you, I hate the way they book her, man," Russo said. "She should not be going 50/50 with Liv Morgan. I'm sorry, man, Liv Morgan did great, great character work. She's done a really, really good job, but when you look at the two of them in the ring, they should not be going 50/50. They just shouldn't be." [0:46 – 1:12]

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain why two heel turns could happen when Becky Lynch returns to WWE television.

How Rhea Ripley failed to win Liv Morgan's title in 2024

At SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley by distracting the referee to help Liv Morgan win the match. After the bout, Mysterio kissed Morgan at ringside, officially ending his two-year alliance with Ripley.

Two months later, The Eradicator beat Morgan via disqualification at Bad Blood after being attacked by Raquel Rodriguez. Titles cannot change hands via disqualification during regular matches, meaning Morgan retained the Women's World Championship.

In their recent RAW match, Ripley finally reclaimed the gold after hitting her long-term rival with her Riptide finisher twice in a row.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's booking? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

