CM Punk silenced by 42-year-old babyface in unexpected backstage meeting on WWE RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 01, 2025 00:33 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
CM Punk had a very interesting meeting backstage as he crossed paths with a top 42-year-old babyface. He ended up being silenced despite being the "aggressor" in their verbal exchange.

Things got heated on WWE RAW this week as CM Punk confronted Seth Rollins and got into a brawl with him. He drove Mr. Money in the Bank away after successfully beating him in that brawl, but it wasn't over for Rollins as he turned around and faced the wrath of LA Knight.

CM Punk was furious over the events of Night of Champions, while the 42-year-old LA Knight has been feuding with Rollins for a short while now. Backstage, Punk went up to LA Knight and told him that he had to get in the back of the line if he wanted Rollins. Knight silenced Punk by telling him that he is the line.

It was a very interesting interaction indeed, as it's not often you see this level of friction between two babyfaces with a common enemy. However, that has also been the case for Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, who got into it on RAW following a controversial draw.

That aside, Punk also ended up shoving Gunther in that segment on RAW, teasing a future match between them.

Just as Punk silenced Gunther, LA Knight silenced Punk.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
