CM Punk silenced by 42-year-old babyface in unexpected backstage meeting on WWE RAW

CM Punk had a very interesting meeting backstage as he crossed paths with a top 42-year-old babyface. He ended up being silenced despite being the "aggressor" in their verbal exchange.

Things got heated on WWE RAW this week as CM Punk confronted Seth Rollins and got into a brawl with him. He drove Mr. Money in the Bank away after successfully beating him in that brawl, but it wasn't over for Rollins as he turned around and faced the wrath of LA Knight.

CM Punk was furious over the events of Night of Champions, while the 42-year-old LA Knight has been feuding with Rollins for a short while now. Backstage, Punk went up to LA Knight and told him that he had to get in the back of the line if he wanted Rollins. Knight silenced Punk by telling him that he is the line.

It was a very interesting interaction indeed, as it's not often you see this level of friction between two babyfaces with a common enemy. However, that has also been the case for Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, who got into it on RAW following a controversial draw.

That aside, Punk also ended up shoving Gunther in that segment on RAW, teasing a future match between them.

Just as Punk silenced Gunther, LA Knight silenced Punk.

