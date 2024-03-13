CM Punk spotted at WWE event 43 days following last televised appearance

Multi-time champion CM Punk was spotted at a recent WWE event 43 days after his last televised appearance on Monday Night RAW.

The Second City Saint is currently sidelined with a triceps injury and is expected to be out of action for numerous months. He returned to the Stamford-based promotion back in November at Survivor Series: WarGames in his hometown of Chicago. He then made his in-ring return during the Men's Royal Rumble Match where he sustained the above mentioned injury at the hands of Drew McIntyre.

CM Punk showed up on WWE RAW the following week, wearing a sling, and explained to the WWE Universe that he would unfortunately miss WrestleMania 40. That was his last televised appearance. Although he's yet to return to TV, The Voice of The Voiceless was spotted at the Performance Center during this week's episode of WWE NXT.

Punk can be seen in the picture below, sitting on the hard cam side inside the arena, catching up with all the action on the developmental brand.

The former WWE Champion is currently involved in a feud with The Scottish Warrior against whom he will lock horns inside the ring when he returns from injury. He also will look to have a go against whoever the World Heavyweight Champion would be when he returns.

