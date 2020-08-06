CM Punk suggests a unique match for Nia Jax that involves a new concept

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Shane McMahon introduce a fresh concept to WWE TV. RAW Underground, Shane McMahon's brainchild, entails MMA fights taking place in an undisclosed location. It is an underground fight club of sorts. The segment made roars over social media, and CM Punk thought the idea was cool and suggested that Nia Jax be used in it.

CM Punk on a match for Nia Jax

CM Punk, Renee Young and Booker T were on the SummerSlam 1992 watch party. During the call, CM Punk discussed a myriad of topics. He gave his candid take on RAW Underground and encouraged Renee Young to respond to a challenge issued by a WWE Superstar.

While talking about RAW Underground, CM Punk seemed excited about the concept and said that he would love to see more women on the segment. Among all the women of WWE, CM Punk said that he would want to see Nia Jax participate on the show.

CM Punk on RAW Underground: “I absolutely loved it. I want to see Nia Jax in there. They should get more women in there. Let us see some bodies getting broken. Three hours of no holds barred fights and strippers, that’s all I want to see.”

On the same episode that Shane McMahon introduced RAW Underground, Nia Jax was fined by Pat Buck. In an in-ring segment, Nia Jax addressed her actions from last week when she laid hands on the WWE official. Buck expected an apology this week, but Nia Jax challenged him to a match. When he didn't agree to the match and fined her instead, Jax was filled with rage and headbutted the official.

Nia Jax had challenged Asuka to a match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Backlash. At the PPV, she lost the match due to a fast count by the referee.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Nia Jax squared off against The Queen Of Spades, Shayna Baszler. The match ended in a double count-out when the two Superstars' fight spilt outside the ring.