CM Punk takes shot at WWE legend for calling Shawn Michaels the ''greatest worker in the history of the business''

CM Punk recently responded to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair calling Shawn Michaels the "greatest worker in history" by posting an interesting GIF.

The Chicago native might not be a WWE Superstar anymore, but that doesn't stop him from creating controversy now and then. This time, he has done so by disagreeing with the Nature Boy, Ric Flair.

Ahead of RAW Legends Night, Ric Flair was asked by WWE what he thinks about Shawn Michaels. The Nature Boy promptly answered the question, stating that Michaels is the greatest worker of all time. He also stated that Shawn Michaels and Ricky Steamboat are a class apart from everyone else.

CM Punk, who used to call himself "the best in the world", has taken umbrage at Ric Flair's comments and insinuated that Shawn Michaels being the best is just an opinion and not a fact.

How Ric Flair praised Shawn Michaels

Ric Flair, who was retired by Shawn Michaels in WWE, stated that it was Michaels who carried his entire farewell match and was truly responsible for it being so memorable.

''It’s not arguable anymore, Shawn is the greatest worker in the history of our business. I think everybody would give that to him. He carried me in my farewell retirement match, no matter how many people want to think I was holding up my end of it, I was trying to get through it. At that point in my career I did not have the self-confidence that I needed to have to rise to the occasion and he made it look like I did.''

Ric Flair further added that he watched some of Shawn Michaels' matches after retiring and said that he truly believes that HBK and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat are in a ''class by themselves."

