CM Punk takes sly dig at Vince McMahon

In 2023, CM Punk made his emphatic return to WWE. He discussed it on WWE's newest series, Stephanie's Places. While speaking about the same, he recently took a sly dig at Vince McMahon.

Punk recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where he discussed his role in the first episode of Stephanie's Places. As mentioned above, one of the major talking points of the episode was his return to WWE.

Of course, this return came out of nowhere and resulted in a lot of fanfare. However, his actions were in stark contrast to what he had vowed years earlier when he had left, as he had claimed he would never return to the company.

Recalling this, CM Punk claimed that you can "never say never" in this business and that "life humbles you" on occasion. However, he noted that neither side would've reached out about a return if the previous regime was still in charge of WWE.

"I can confidently say that if it was the same place that it was, with the same people in charge...yeah, I don't think either side would've really reached out. It never would have happened," claimed CM Punk [From 08:00 - 08:11]

Considering the previous regime had Vince McMahon at the top, this could be viewed as a sly dig at the former WWE Chairman. After all, McMahon did leave the company just a few days after Punk's return.

CM Punk was in tears last night on WWE SmackDown

The potential dig towards Vince McMahon aside, CM Punk is a WWE Superstar, both now and for the foreseeable future. As for his future, The Second City Saint has a huge match ahead of him at WrestleMania 41. A match that recently made him break down in tears.

Last night on WWE SmackDown, Punk made his presence felt in The O2 in London. He was there to officially sign the contract for his match with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, and that he did, without hesitation.

Following the signing, Punk was informed by none other than his good friend Paul Heyman that he would finally achieve his dream of main eventing WrestleMania, which resulted in him becoming emotional.

It was an incredible moment and one that will undoubtedly go down in the history books. Now, all that's left to do is wait for the fateful night when The Best in the World performs in the main event on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

